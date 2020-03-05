The Burbank Boulevard bridge project will close Highway 5 for 36 hours on April 25 – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Mark your calendars!

Cal Trans announced Thursday that Highway 5 in Burbank will close for a period of 36 hours on the weekend of April 25.

Drivers should prepare for major traffic problems from Saturday afternoon until Monday, April 27 at 5 a.m. as construction begins to demolish the bridge of the Burbank Boulevard bridge.

%MINIFYHTMLd6c892c8ae204b48a885fd71fd8b58dd11% %MINIFYHTMLd6c892c8ae204b48a885fd71fd8b58dd12%

The closure of Highway 5 will be the largest in the Los Angeles metropolitan area since Carmageddon in 2011, which closed Highway 405.

Meanwhile, as of March 14, the Burbank Boulevard Bridge will be permanently closed between Front Street and San Fernando Boulevard until mid-2021.

The bridge is being demolished and replaced by a wider and longer one, Caltrans reports.

During the closure, drivers will have to use one of the other five highway crossings in Burbank.

In addition to replacing the bridge, shared travel lanes will be added to Highway 5. The work is part of an ongoing $ 355 million project in the area to improve traffic and safety on the 5 Freeway corridor.