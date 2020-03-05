The 27-year-old black millionaire frugal saves 80% of his salary

A 27-year-old African-American man is going viral today: he is a millionaire who claims to save up to 80% of his salary.
Todd Baldwin earns $ 615,000 a year (or $ 305,000 after business expenses) from various sources of income. He and his wife own some rental properties, in addition Todd works one day selling commercial insurance, and has a secondary job, where he is a secret shopper.
Todd has always been good with money, and his net worth crossed $ 1,000,000 when he was only 25 years old.
Your rental properties earn $ 460,000 per year in rent. After paying their mortgage, taxes, insurance, public services and other expenses, they retain around $ 150,000 per year.
Todd appeared in a CNBC article. They wrote:
“Although our net worth is seven figures, we don't do many of the typical things that most people imagine millionaires do. We are super frugal, ”says Baldwin, who uses a $ 12 rubber alliance and shares a 2009 Ford Focus with his wife. Because you keep your expenses so low, you can save more than 80% of your net salary.
Although our net worth is seven figures, we don't do many of the typical things that most people imagine millionaires do. We are super frugal.
The millionaire refuses to spend money on a couple of things, he tells CNBC Make It: to start, he won't pay for entertainment, like restaurants and movies, "but only because I know how they pay me for that."