The 27-year-old black millionaire frugal saves 80% of his salary

A 27-year-old African-American man is going viral today: he is a millionaire who claims to save up to 80% of his salary.

Todd Baldwin earns $ 615,000 a year (or $ 305,000 after business expenses) from various sources of income. He and his wife own some rental properties, in addition Todd works one day selling commercial insurance, and has a secondary job, where he is a secret shopper.

Todd has always been good with money, and his net worth crossed $ 1,000,000 when he was only 25 years old.

Your rental properties earn $ 460,000 per year in rent. After paying their mortgage, taxes, insurance, public services and other expenses, they retain around $ 150,000 per year.

Todd appeared in a CNBC article. They wrote: