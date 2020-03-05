Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus and more send love and support to the victims of the Nashville tornado

%MINIFYHTMLc102e45ad702223eb032bfc1417f338611% %MINIFYHTMLc102e45ad702223eb032bfc1417f338612%

WENN / Avalon

In addition, Carrie Underwood bets that & # 39; everyone was crying & # 39; on that terrifying night and Kacey Musgraves agrees to & # 39; help in any way & # 39; after the disaster that hit the state.

Taylor Swift Y Miley Cyrus they are among those who were destroyed by the destructive tornadoes of Nashville. After the tornadoes crossed central Tennessee and left at least 25 people dead early in the morning on Tuesday, February 3, the "Lover" singer, the hit creator of "Wrecking Ball" and many other celebrities are sending his love and support to those affected.

Swift, who began his country music career in Nashville when he was 14, turned to his social media accounts to express his sympathy. "My heart is with everyone in Tennessee who has been affected by tornadoes," he wrote both on his Instagram story and on his Twitter account. "Sending my love and prayers."

Taylor Swift sent his love to the victims of the tornado.

Cyrus, whose father is a country singer Billy Ray Cyrus On the other hand, he took a monochrome photo of his family. Along with that, he assured fans that his loved ones at home are safe as he said: "Thinking about my home and my family in Nashville and how lucky I am that my place and my loved ones have remained safe in these deadly tornadoes." .

"My heart is broken by my home state. So many losses and damages," said the ex-wife. Liam Hemsworth continued. "We are #NashvilleStrong and we will rebuild together! Follow @happyhippiefdn for updates on shelter and ways to stay active! I'm getting information as fast as everyone else right now, so stay tuned and we'll share information as quickly as possible. ! "

Country star Carrie Underwood, meanwhile, offered updates on her husband Mike Fisher and two children, Isaiah of 5 years and Jacob of 13 months. During an appearance on "Today"She said Mike" had to climb at 2 a.m. and grab the children and take them to a small safe room in our house. I thought: "I bet everyone is crying." It's 2 a.m., going crazy, so it was scary. "

Fellow country singer Kacey Musgraves He also confirmed that she and her family were not really affected by tornadoes. "My family and I are safe, but many friends are not so lucky," he tweeted. "We live in one of the worst places affected a few months ago. It's crazy. I'm very nervous to know who the victims are. Nashville is very close." She continued to promise "help in any way she can."

Kacey Musgraves confirmed that she and her family were fine.

Another country star Dierks Bentley He revealed that his battery was among those who lost their homes due to tornadoes. "A lot of people lost their homes, including our drummer, and a lot of people in need. But nobody joins as a city like #nashville," said his Instagram post.

As for his own experience, the "Burning Man" singer spilled out, "@ astephens1110 and I ducked around this crazy cell and landed at John Tune airport around 11:30 last night, returning from Los Angeles. glad we landed when we did. Willn It was so good an hour later. It was the cell that became the tornado. "

In addition, country legend Dolly parton He sent his own message to the victims. "Pray for all those affected by the devastating storms in Tennessee and my heart is especially with the families that lost their loved ones," he posted on Instagram. "We are all with you."