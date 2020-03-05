Taylor Swift donates $ 1 million to Nashville tornado relief

Taylor Swift You are using your platform for good.

On Thursday morning, the music superstar went to Instagram Stories and expressed support for all those affected by tornadoes in and around Nashville.

"Nashville is my home and the fact that so many people have lost their homes and much more in Middle Tennessee is devastating to me," Taylor wrote on Instagram Stories. "I made a donation to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund. If you want to do the same, swipe up."

He directed fans to the official website where followers can contribute in any way. ME! News learned that Taylor donated $ 1 million to the cause.

In the early hours of Tuesday, violent tornadoes spread through central Tennessee. According to NBC News, the event left at least 24 people dead, which made it the second deadliest tornado event in state history.

Since the news, many country music artists have expressed their support for those affected.