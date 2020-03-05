Taylor Swift donates $ 1 million to Nashville tornado relief

Dave J Hogan / Getty Images
Taylor Swift You are using your platform for good.
On Thursday morning, the music superstar went to Instagram Stories and expressed support for all those affected by tornadoes in and around Nashville.
"Nashville is my home and the fact that so many people have lost their homes and much more in Middle Tennessee is devastating to me," Taylor wrote on Instagram Stories. "I made a donation to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund. If you want to do the same, swipe up."
He directed fans to the official website where followers can contribute in any way. ME! News learned that Taylor donated $ 1 million to the cause.
In the early hours of Tuesday, violent tornadoes spread through central Tennessee. According to NBC News, the event left at least 24 people dead, which made it the second deadliest tornado event in state history.
Since the news, many country music artists have expressed their support for those affected.
"We are very proud to call Nashville our home, and we have seen firsthand that this community is strong, resilient and compassionate. What this city does best in times of need is to unite, so it is appropriate that our journey begins tomorrow in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. Friday and Saturday, through the power of music, we will all come together to celebrate the spirit of our incredible city. " Dan + Shay He said in a statement today. "On behalf of Dan + Shay, we will make a donation of $ 100,000 to The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. We look forward to two unforgettable shows, in the city we love most."
After Dierks Bentleydrummer Steve Misamore He lost his home in the tornadoes, the country singer gathered his band and team to help clean up.
"Thankful, he and CarryAnn are fine. We are donating to the Middle Tennessee emergency response fund for victims," Dierks shared on Instagram. "Donate in the link of my biography,quot;.
And for other artists like Cole SwindellThey hope to raise funds through their shows and upcoming concerts.
"I can't believe what happened in my backyard and throughout downtown TN. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the storm last night," the singer of "Break Up In the End,quot; shared. online. "I will donate all the proceeds of my Merch sales from my show in Toledo, OH on Thursday. #PrayForNashville."
Chris Young additional, "My heart is with everyone who lost friends or family last night. It is devastating to see photos this morning of the city I call home. I don't even recognize some of the places that are so bad … help me,quot; to donate $ 50,000 to the Music City Foundation Inc. If you want to help, feel free to visit the site here. "
