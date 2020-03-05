Taylor Swift donates $ 1 million to help Nashville tornado relief efforts

WENN / Avalon

Taylor Swift has donated $ 1 million to help tornado relief efforts in Nashville, Tennessee.

"Lover" singer publicist Tree Paine has confirmed to The Tennessean that the Nashville resident has long since delivered the cash to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund.

"Nashville is my home," Swift wrote in a statement in his Instagram story, "and the fact that so many people have lost their homes and much more in Middle Tennessee is devastating to me."

She included a link to the Response Fund and encouraged fans to donate to the cause.

Taylor also responded quickly to the Nashville flood drama a decade ago, founding the Taylor Swift Charity Fund.

More than 20 people lost their lives when two tornadoes razed Nashville on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in the morning. The buildings in the eastern part of the city suffered significant material damage.

Country Acts Dan + Shay Y Chris Young they have also promised cash for the relief effort while Kacey Musgraves He is donating the proceeds of an upcoming concert and the money raised from the sale of his clothes to the cause.