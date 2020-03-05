Tavis Smiley ordered to pay $ 1.5 million for violating the PBS "morality,quot; clause

On Wednesday, a jury from Washington D.C. He decided that former public television host Tavis Smiley violated the moral clause of his contract by having sex with multiple subordinates.

Now you must pay the PBS network a whopping $ 1.5 million.

The network left Smiley in 2017 after a series of accusations of inappropriate sexual behavior. Smiley admits that while he had relations with his subordinates, it was completely consensual, which still violates the clause.

Six women reportedly reported during their trial that they subjected their subordinates to unwanted sexual advances, according to NPR.

"We are satisfied with the jury's decision … PBS expects our producer partners to provide a workplace where people feel safe and are treated with dignity and respect," PBS said in a statement after the verdict.

"It was important for us to make sure that the brave women who showed up could share their stories and that we continue to maintain the values ​​and standards of our organization."