Tavis Smiley ordered to pay $ 1.5 million for violating the PBS "morality,quot; clause

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

On Wednesday, a jury from Washington D.C. He decided that former public television host Tavis Smiley violated the moral clause of his contract by having sex with multiple subordinates.

Now you must pay the PBS network a whopping $ 1.5 million.

The network left Smiley in 2017 after a series of accusations of inappropriate sexual behavior. Smiley admits that while he had relations with his subordinates, it was completely consensual, which still violates the clause.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here