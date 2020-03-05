Summer Walker removes Instagram after a violent reaction to the Coronavirus post that many found racist

Roommates, Summer Walker has a complicated and well-documented history with social networks, since it has left several platforms several times since its resounding success last year. Well, apparently, she decided to take another break after the intense violent reaction after a video of the coronavirus she published was considered racist by several of her followers.

Last year he could have reaped to Summer Walker his greatest commercial success as an artist, but he was also full of endless personal struggles that have lasted until 2020. As the world is currently dealing with the deadly outbreak of coronavirus, many are panicking and They are quickly blaming. Where they can find it.

Many of Summer's fans feel that she is doing exactly the same. He recently posted a video on Instagram that supposedly shows Chinese residents intentionally propagating the coronavirus, or so he believed. When his followers informed him that the video he published was old and, before the outbreak, Summer still didn't back off, writing "That's a bit disgusting and disgusting."

She did not stop there and added this:

"Lol, people so dumb, talking about being racist and that video was a long time ago. It doesn't matter if it was 20 years ago, the end result is unpleasant and IDGAF if a black, white, yellow or green person did it, even "It's nasty. Lmao, literally, I don't give a shit anymore. This is the app. It's not that serious. For my label, Ima, it just erases all this."

Summer kept his word and deleted all of his Instagram after the violent reaction.

Roommates, what do you think about this?