Summer Walker is criticized for eating in the bathroom after calling the Chinese "nasty"

The singer of & # 39; Playing Games & # 39; He insists that he has a very clean bathroom and refuses to apologize for the violent reaction of attacking the Chinese in the midst of coronavirus threats.

Summer walker It is possible that he took a break from his official Instagram after he landed in hot water for apparently targeting the Chinese, but is still active on social media. Since then he moved to his other account and responded to the criticism he left in one of his publications.

Summer Walker eats in the bathroom

It is a mirror selfie that he took in the bathroom with a plate of food on the counter. When one of her followers asked her why she ate in the bathroom, she insisted that it was clean. "I just finished cleaning and bleaching everything," he wrote. When another person claimed that there were "particles of feces in the air," he replied, "there are dirty air particles screwed everywhere, so …"

Summer Walker defends itself

It is not the first time Summer Walker is called for its questionable habits. She was previously roasted on the internet for admitting her reluctance to take a shower.

Despite being hygienically challenged, Walker defended his criticism of the Chinese following the outbreak of coronavirus. Although he cleaned up his Instagram, he continued to express his controversial comments about his story despite being called "racist."

She refused to apologize and called her stupid critics instead. "Hahaha people are so dumb, talking about me being racist and that video was a long time ago," he wrote. "It doesn't matter if it was 20 years ago, the end result was disgusting."

The "Playing Games" singer continued, "and IDGF if a black, white, yellow or green person did that, it's still unpleasant. PERIOD [vomiting emoji]." He also wrote: "Lmao, literally, I don't give a shit anymore. This is an application. It's not that serious."

The singer then explained why she deleted her post, citing the concerns of her label. "For my label, I will simply erase all this," he said.

He also said "thank you" to someone who came to his defense. The person wrote: "She didn't say & # 39; Asians are nasty & # 39 ;, she said & # 39; that's a bit unpleasant." She said nothing about anyone's ethnicity. You can all stop hating and reading correctly. Don't blow s ** t out of proportion. "