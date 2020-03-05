Summer Walker and Lil Boosie face a violent reaction to the coronavirus Comments

Summer Walker is the new R,amp;B It Girl. Unfortunately, she has been in the media for more negative things than positive lately.

Just a few weeks after she wanted AIDS from the person who stole her property, the singer is being accused of being xenophobic for the comments she made about the coronavirus.

The singer published a video circulating on social networks that portrayed people in China who allegedly spread the virus on purpose.

He published an attached legend that said: "That's a bit disgusting and disgusting."

After they were told that the video was old and was used to spread propaganda, followers warned that it was dangerous to share videos without being verified because it welcomes more xenophobic ideas, which is a big problem while this virus is Spread worldwide.

Summer posted more messages in its history.

‘Hahaha, people so dumb, talking about being racist and that video was from a long time ago. It doesn't matter if it was 20 years ago, the end result is unpleasant and IDGAF if a black, white, yellow or green person did it, it is still unpleasant. Lmao, literally, I don't give a shit anymore. This is the application. It is not so serious. For my Ima tag, just delete all this s ** t ".

It is curious how the social anxiety of the summer walker has been REALLY quiet since his racist and xenophobic side jumped. I'm just trying to get good R,amp;B music from her, but her idiot is still not tired of running her mouth 😭😭😭 canceled. pic.twitter.com/YEKa2QrhSV – transmission changes ₁₂₃₄⑤ (@etajbieber) March 4, 2020

The Walker profile is still active, but all its posts are deleted.

Meanwhile, rapper Lil Boosie. who constantly makes clear his controversial comments, has made xenophobic comments.

‘If you are Chinese or Yang, don't come with me. Philippines. I'm sorry. & # 39;

So far, the coronavirus has instilled panic and fear in the general public when in reality: there are less than 200 confirmed cases.

The New York Times reports: ‘The number of known cases of coronaviruses in the United States continues to grow. As of Thursday morning, at least 163 patients with the disease had been treated in 18 states, according to a New York Times database. "

Hopefully, celebrities are educated more before sharing their opinions with their millions of followers.



