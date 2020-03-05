Summer Walker accused of & # 39; racist propaganda & # 39; for sharing fake news about the coronavirus

Instagram

The singer of & # 39; Girls Need Love & # 39; He cleaned up his Instagram page after being criticized online for posting a fake video that links Chinese behavior with the spread of the lethal virus.

Up News Info –

Summer walker You may need to consider doing a fact check before using your social media platform to spread news. The R&B singer has been criticized by her followers after apparently blaming Chinese behavior for the coronavirus outbreak.

The 23-year-old girl posted on her account on Tuesday, March 3, a video that falsely links the hygiene problem of the Chinese with the spread of the lethal virus. In the clip titled "People in China seen spreading the coronavirus to the public," some apparent Asian guys are seen using their saliva to clean the elevator wall on two different occasions.

%MINIFYHTML840bc8decd1043a76b9301091990552911% %MINIFYHTML840bc8decd1043a76b9301091990552912%

At another time, a woman appears sneezing with such force in front of an elevator panel. Responding to the headline and the seemingly supportive video, Summer wrote in the caption of his post: "That's a bit disgusting and disgusting."

Summer Walker is criticized for sharing fake news about Coronavirus.

But as some of his followers pointed out, the video he republished apparently was taken two years ago and had nothing to do with the outbreak of Coronavirus. "It's a video from two years ago, please don't spread false news," one notified him.

"Can you please stop spreading propaganda on your very large platform? It's getting pretty bad at this point," another implored. A third user came to call her racist and wrote in the comments section: "This is racist propaganda …"

Another wrote an extensive comment, urging people not to wrongly blame the Chinese, "this video is not … there is absolutely no context or evidence of what is happening here. I would like you to stop spreading content that is even worse more things for immigrants and minorities in this country. These people are the main victims and although it is good to be cautious, it is not the fault of this group of people. In fact, things are getting worse. stay compassionate. "

Someone was confused as to why Summer called the Chinese "insignificant" and "unpleasant" after she was angry that she was called similarly because she doesn't like to bathe. "But she was angry when people called her trivial and unpleasant for not showering … don't you lose the irony in the girl in the bathroom?" said user wrote, while another criticized her for being "lame."

Summer has not responded to the reaction, but has since removed all posts from its Instagram page, including the video in question.