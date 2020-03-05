Home Entertainment Stevie J: Love & Hip Hop Miami stars have bad wigs and...

Stevie J: Love & Hip Hop Miami stars have bad wigs and makeup

Bradley Lamb
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta legend Stevie J faced a violent reaction on Tuesday after he jumped on Twitter to hit the wigs and makeup worn by the ladies of Love & Hip Hop: Miami.

"Good morning! The ladies remove those lace fronts of love n hip hop from Miami! Except the prime minister. Start the hair and makeup immediately, make our beautiful sisters look crazy here!" He tweeted.

