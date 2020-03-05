Stevie J: Love & Hip Hop Miami stars have bad wigs and makeup

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta legend Stevie J faced a violent reaction on Tuesday after he jumped on Twitter to hit the wigs and makeup worn by the ladies of Love & Hip Hop: Miami.

"Good morning! The ladies remove those lace fronts of love n hip hop from Miami! Except the prime minister. Start the hair and makeup immediately, make our beautiful sisters look crazy here!" He tweeted.

But if Stevie J thought Twitter was going to sign the tweet, he was sadly wrong, and Twitter quickly proceeded to drag him.

After LHHMIA star Trick Daddy learned about Stevie's tweets, he jumped on Twitter to issue a severe warning, saying his comments were personal. He called Stevie J an "idiot girl,quot; and said that the next time he makes a similar comment, he will slap him as if he were a "b * tch,quot;.

He really didn't like Stevie's comments.

Check out Trick Daddy's answer to Stevie J below: