Steven Spielberg's daughter feels "betrayed" after arrest for domestic violence

The aspiring porn star Mikaela Spielberg feels "betrayed" and "disconsolate" after she was arrested after an altercation with her fiance Chuck Pankow.

Mikaela, whose adoptive parents are Steven and his wife Kate Capshaw, was arrested on Saturday morning, February 29, 2020 and admitted to the Hill Detention Center in Tennessee.

A police officer told People that Mikaela's link had been published shortly after his arrest and, in a statement to the British newspaper The Sun, Mikaela insisted that he should never have been arrested, blaming a lack of communication with the officers.

"Personally I am very heartbroken and I feel betrayed because I requested medical assistance," he said in a statement.

Chuck also told the publication that "no one is hurt" and that he did not want the case to continue, and added: "We are both fine. It was a great misunderstanding. He is now at home."

It was widely reported that the incident was triggered after Mikaela and Chuck had an argument after returning from a bar around 4 am. According to an arrest report, Chuck made a "rude comment" to Mikaela, prompting her to get angry and throw objects at her. Although they did not reveal what kind of objects were allegedly thrown, Chuck was beaten and was left with a visible injury to his hand.

Responding officers noticed dried blood on his hand, a swollen wrist and skin marks. Later they said the wounds seemed recent and recent.

Mikaela received a court date for next Monday after being charged with a misdemeanor of domestic violence. She told The Sun that she hopes to clear her name.