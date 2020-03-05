Home Entertainment Steven Spielberg Daughter Onlyfans Pirated Account – All your graphic photos leaking!

Steven Spielberg Daughter Onlyfans Pirated Account – All your graphic photos leaking!

Last month, Steven Spielberg's daughter, Mikaela Spielberg, 23, told the world she wants to work as an adult movie star. He hoped he could use the money he earns by making films for adults to finance his lifestyle.

Well, that plan may be disappearing. MTO News has confirmed that Mikaela's Onlyfans account, where she sold her adult photos and movies, was hacked.

And all the photos and videos of Mikaela leaked online. Then, anyone with access to a Google search can view photos and videos of Mikaela for free.

Here is a link to a Google search, using the terms "Mikaela Spielberg,quot; and "Onlyfans,quot;, which shows that some sites are already trying to capitalize on Mikaela's images.

