Starbucks will not fill customers' personal cups due to coronavirus concerns

Customers who prefer to obtain their lattes, frappuccinos or other Starbucks drinks poured directly into cups or personal cups will now have to do it themselves. Starbucks employees, at least for the moment, do not handle personal glasses.

%MINIFYHTML46e968573c668edc3a2d8b47ec8b73af11% %MINIFYHTML46e968573c668edc3a2d8b47ec8b73af12%

The ubiquitous coffee chain is "pausing,quot; its policy of allowing customers to use personal cups following the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19. Denver Post employees in Westminster and New Mexico were rejected when they tried to use their own cups at Starbucks stores this week.

The policy change was formally announced by Starbucks executive vice president Rossann Williams in a letter posted on the company's website on Tuesday. A spokeswoman for the company said it applies to all stores in the United States and Canada. The company is "optimistic, this will be a temporary situation," the spokeswoman said.

Starbucks is also "pausing,quot; the use of reusable cups and cups here in its stores in order to better limit the spread of germs, according to Williams' letter. According to the letter, customers who bring their own cups or apply for cups here will still receive a 10-cent discount on those orders.