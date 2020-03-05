St. Cloud police identify David Beckes as the man who died after the alteration with the officers – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – St. Cloud police say that David John Beckes was the man killed Wednesday after at least one officer used an electric shock weapon when he resisted arrest.

Police say a woman called 911 at approximately 3:16 p.m. to report that Beckes did not respond inside an apartment in the 20 block of Wilson Street Southeast.

Before the officers arrived, the caller told the emergency operator that Beckes had responded, but that he could have begun to suffer a seizure. Then he announced that Beckes was beginning to assault and strangle her.

Agents stormed the apartment after nobody opened the door. Then they tried to arrest Beckes, and at least one officer used an electric shock weapon against him. Beckes stopped responding again and then died at St. Cloud Hospital.

It is said that the caller and an officer suffered minor injuries. Police say it is not yet known if a camera inside the electric shock weapon used in Beckes captured any footage.

The Minnesota Office of Criminal Apprehension leads the investigation.