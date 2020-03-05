Spike Lee says he has been harassed by the owner of Knicks after he was denied entry to the Knicks game on MSG

%MINIFYHTML2b366903bc5ec17df3ae8b78bf35202811% %MINIFYHTML2b366903bc5ec17df3ae8b78bf35202812%

The New York Knicks superfan accuses the owner of the harassment team and asks why he was never notified via calls, emails or text messages about his policy changes.

Spike lee He told his version of the story of what really happened after a viral video showed he was banned from entering Madison Square Garden on Monday, March 2 at night to watch the New York Knicks game. In ESPN & # 39; s "First take", the legendary filmmaker said he was being harassed by Knicks owner James Dolan.

The Knicks insisted that they did not block the director, but instead redirected him because he used employee input. The helmsman defended himself, claiming he had been using the same entry for 28 years and nobody said anything before it became a problem. "They have my phone number. Text, email, let me know … When did this policy change? If I arrive a day late with my deposit, my phone rings," he said.

When the host mentioned that Lee had spent almost $ 300K a year on seasonal tickets and had given them almost $ 10M in 30 years, the director said: "Now I look stupid." The Knicks superfan, wearing the team's cap during the interview, said he would not return for another Knicks game this season, but would see his game again next year.

In the viral video during the confrontation at the entrance of the MSG, the director shouted: "Nobody told me. No one told me. I stay here." He added: "Now, if you want to arrest as Charles Oakley, go ahead, "referring to a 2017 incident when former Knicks star Oakley was forcibly removed from the game at the MSG. At that time, Oakley was accused of attacking security guards after previously interrupting to the owner of the Knicks, Dolan.

The Knicks responded: "The idea that Spike Lee is a victim because we have repeatedly asked him not to use the entrance of our employees and instead use a dedicated VIP ticket, which is used by all other celebrities entering the Garden, it's ridiculous. "

"It is disappointing that Spike created this false controversy to perpetuate the drama. He is welcome to The Garden at any time through the VIP or general entrance, but not through the entrance of our employees, which is what he and Jim agreed to. last night when they shook. hands. "

Comments on social networks were varied. Some supported Spike Lee. "If I paid 10 million for something, I am using the door I want," wrote one. Another commented, "Oh, wow. So he's been using the same entry for 30 years and now the confusion was finally a problem. That's why Spike likes what's going on."

Others criticized him. "Some people think they are special," one mocked. Another wrote: "Just don't use employee input … if that was really the reason."

There were also people who examined the statement issued by the Knicks. "His statement is also nonsense. It seems personal," said one, which caused someone to respond, "& # 39; laughable & # 39 ;? who speaks like that on behalf of a company?" Another agreed, "That statement was more than unprofessional."

Meanwhile, some others were perplexed with Spike Lee's love for the team. "Knicks stinks, I don't know how he feels in the front row every season to see them lose their loyal lord," said one. Another intervened: "Probably that's why they are really angry, they said they would be sitting there criticizing the plays and stuff."