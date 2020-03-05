Sophie Turner blames Jonas Brothers for breaking her favorite band

WENN / Instar

Although she admits that she and her friends used to hate the success creators of & # 39; Sucker & # 39 ;, the former actress of & # 39; Game of Thrones & # 39; She says she loves being married to band member Joe Jonas.

Sophie Turner I used to "hate" the Jonas brothers – before she married one of them.

First "game of Thrones"It is reported that the star expects her first child with her husband Joe Jonas, with whom he married in May (19). And while Sophie is in front and center of Joe and his brothers Nick Jonas Y Kevin Jonas& # 39; shows these days, it was a very different story when she was growing up, as a British band Arrested They were his group of choice.

"My friends and I weren't fans of Jonas Brothers," he told Elle UK. "We liked Busted. They had a hit called & # 39; Year 3000 & # 39 ;, it was amazing. We were big fans. Then the Jonas Brothers covered the song and they made it massive, and Busted broke up. It was all the fault of the Jonas Brothers. So we hate them. "

Today, Sophie is known as a "sister J," along with Nick's wife. Priyanka Chopra and Kevin's wife, Danielle. And speaking about the close bond she shares with the two women, the 24-year-old explained: "They are really really great, and I can hang out with them. We can talk to each other about how crazy children's lives are." . "We can relate to many different things. It's like, thank God, because you never know about your in-laws."

Things have been a whirlwind since Sophie and Joe got married, since the success of the Jonas Brothers shows no signs of stopping in the short term and the rumors of pregnancy consolidate a busy first year of marriage for the couple. From his new life as Jonas, the screen star sprouted: "I feel that the only thing that has changed for me is to have this incredible sense of security. Only the word & # 39; husband & # 39; and the word & # 39; wife & # 39; solidify the relationship. I love being married. I think it's wonderful. I'm sure we'll have hiccups, but right now security and security are everything. "