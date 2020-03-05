Sonoma County confirms a new case of coronavirus on a Mexico cruise – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA ROSA (Up News Info SF) – Health officials in Sonoma County confirmed a second case of suspected coronavirus infection in a patient who was on the Grand Princess cruise from San Francisco to Mexico.

The Sonoma County Health Services Department said the patient, along with another cruise patient, were in isolation rooms in a hospital.

The department received a list of 78 Sonoma County residents who were on the Grand Princess cruise between February 11 and 21, said DHS spokesman Rohish Lal.

Twenty-five of the 78 people took the ferry back to Sonoma County and two of them tested positive for the virus. The Department of Health Services is communicating with the ferry passengers to inform them of positive cases, Lal said.

The 14-day risk window of cruise passengers for exposure to the virus will end Friday night, and if the passengers have not had symptoms by then, it will not be considered a risk from exposure on the cruise, Lal said.

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors will discuss on Tuesday the county's response to the threat of the new coronavirus. The board ratified a Local Emergency Declaration and a Public Health Emergency on Wednesday.

Dr. Celeste Philip, Sonoma County Health Officer, said the county expects to receive test kits for the virus this week. Currently, sample tests have been performed at a local laboratory in Richmond or nationwide at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.

The county has established a 211 telephone line for residents with questions about the virus, and its Emergency Operations Center was activated on Tuesday and is partially open.

"We received a barrage of calls from people who think they are infected," said board president Susan Gorin.



