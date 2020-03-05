Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has an adorable way of wishing her sister Rhea Kapoor on her birthday

Today is the birthday of Rhea Kapoor and the producing daughter of Anil Kapoor and the younger sister of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has received a shower of wishes on her great day today. Sonam, who shares an extremely strong bond with her sister Rhea, not only wished her but also shared some adorable photos of Rhea on her social networks.

By sharing some photos of Rhea, Sonam revealed that although she can't be with her sister on her big day, she misses her a lot. The images published by Sonam show different tones and moods of Rhea. Check out the post below.

Sonam's husband, Anand Ahuja, also wished his sister-in-law to share a photo of Rhea from her wedding to wish her on her special day. He captioned the image as: Rhe RheeBee! ï¸Â … he hides it well but he is the most generous person I know. @rheakapoor Happy birthday! "

We wish Rhea Kapoor a happy birthday and hope she has a great year ahead!