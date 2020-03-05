Solange Knowles responds to common dating rumors

WENN / C. Smith / Avalon

The singer of & # 39; Sol-Angel & # 39; He is romantically linked to the 47-year-old rapper after they were seen attending the same star-filled event in Town Hall, New York over the weekend.

Solange Knowles He broke his silence after the rumors that suggested he was dating Common. The singer of "Sol-Angel" insisted that the romance reports were not true.

It was reported that they connected after the rapper attended the Lena Horne Award for Artists who Created a Social Impact Event at City Hall, New York, where Solange was praised for his "excellence in the intersection of arts and activism." They didn't pose together on the red carpet, but it was rumored that he was there as his date.

Not to mention the dating rumors, he published a meme "Why the hell are you lying?" In its history. Later, his camp issued a statement directly addressed to Internet users: "Solange and Common are not being seen. Both artists attended the Lena Horne Prize event simply to honor Lena Horne's legacy."

Solange was the first to receive the Lena Horne Award. The 33-year-old singer / songwriter was "more than humble" to receive the honor. He received $ 100,000 and would use it for Project Row Houses.

Solange Knowles has just left his second marriage. She and her husband Alan Ferguson left him in 2019 after 5 years of marriage. They don't have children together, but she has a teenage son with her first husband Daniel Smith.

The common is also single. He separated from the girlfriend Angela Rye in 2019 after an intermittent relationship. "We just want different things," he said. "I'm leaning toward & # 39; I want kids & # 39; and he was leaning toward & # 39; I don't know & # 39; I think when someone tells you I don't know, they just tell you because they really don't want to hurt you" .

After his separation, he was linked to Quad Webb Y Tiffany Haddish. Before Christmas, he was seen on a vacation with Tiffany in Maui, Hawaii.