Sofia Vergara praised by judges of the AGT – "She is so honest,quot;

Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell and Heidi Klum recently explained what it was like to see a newcomer on the set of America has talent, revealed a report from Us magazine. Klum, for example, 46, said his first day of working together was "incredible."

During a conversation with Us Magazine, the model explained that Sofia was nervous about starting the new job, but finally she did quite well. Klum says Vergara told him that she felt like she was the "new girl in school."

According to the model, she gave him some advice on how to make it work AGT "s panel. Heidi told Vergara that the number one thing to succeed was simple: authenticity.

If Vergara managed to be honest in his criticism and praise for artists, everything would work out. "Just tell your truth," says the model who told him. Mandel, on the other hand, explained that Sofia managed to feel at home very quickly.

According to Howie, Vergara was so comfortable in his position immediately that he was arguing with Simon Cowell, who is also his boss. The 64-year-old woman told Us magazine that Sofia didn't care at all, but it worked very well.

Mandel praised Vergara as an "honest and electric human being." Cowell, 60, also frankly expressed why he thought Sofia was the perfect person for the job.

Simon said that he and Sofia met about 3-4 years ago initially, and things just developed between them immediately. They both agreed that someday in the future, they would work together on a project, and when he discovered that she was in the mix for America has talent, I didn't want to curse him, so he didn't tell anyone.

Cowell added that when he called her, she told him she was excited and nervous to start. Simon joked with her in response that would be very similar to when Terry Crews appeared on the show.



