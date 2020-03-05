Sofia Richie refuses to take prescription medications for her panic attacks

Cosmopolitan Magazine / Ellen von Unwerth

Lionel Richie's youngest daughter resorts to meditation and seeks help from a Reiki expert to help her deal with her panic attacks instead of taking medications prescribed by doctors.

Up News Info –

Sofia Richie He has given credit to meditation and Reiki for helping her overcome her "panic attacks from zero to one hundred."

The 21-year-old model, daughter of singer Lionel, talked about her mental health in an interview with Cosmopolitan magazine in the United States, and explained that while she went to doctors to seek help, they wanted to prescribe it, which she rejected.

%MINIFYHTML55ad3c7cbabdb5477032ab7462d74e4e11% %MINIFYHTML55ad3c7cbabdb5477032ab7462d74e4e12%

Instead, he began looking for ways to help himself without medication.

"I read many books, and once I discovered what he was doing to me, I learned to control it," he explained. "I would be convinced that I was panicking or that I was not comfortable, and once I realized that I was doing that to myself and that nothing was going wrong, I was totally fine."

<br />

He also turned to meditation and a Reiki expert, who is also Miranda KerrThe Reiki expert, to help her control her feelings. Reiki is an alternative therapy that involves the passage of a universal energy from the practitioner to the patient through their palms.

And although from time to time she has that feeling of "oh my God, I'm about to go crazy," caused by "stupid things, like not having a bottle of water in the car or getting stuck in traffic," she knows. how to be". like: "Calm down, you're here. There's nothing to worry about." "

Now that Sofia, who is dating the reality star Scott Disick, is in a better place with his mental health, hopes to help others deal with their problems.

On his hopes of being known as an activist, he reflected: "I feel there is a space for me to talk about mental health, having dealt with severe anxiety."

That is only one of his dreams for next year, as he also revealed that he has employed an acting coach in an attempt to succeed as a film and television star.