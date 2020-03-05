Slick Woods presents a new face tattoo inspired by Nipsey Hussle

%MINIFYHTML88e8ff3cab1a63dda5df7fee3475809411% %MINIFYHTML88e8ff3cab1a63dda5df7fee3475809412%

The 23-year-old model has a fresh ink just above her eyebrow of the word & # 39; prolific & # 39 ;, the same word that was inked on the side of the rapper's face.

Slick woods has honored Nipsey Hussle With a tattoo on his face On Friday, February 28, the 23-year-old model turned to Instagram to present a new ink on her eyebrow inspired by the tragic rapper "Racks in the Middle."

In the publication of social networks, the model of RihannaFenty Beauty showed the word "prolific" that has been permanently etched in blue ink just above her eyebrow. "Nipsey forced me to do it and @ only1menace did it to help me," he captioned. The late MC had exactly the same inked word on the right side of his face

Woods' new facial tattoo has generated many reactions. An Instagram user said: "I love it and I'm scared at the same time hahaha! How painful it was !!" Another also showed support in writing: "Live your life, girl." A third user said: "I swear your name looks good on you and I love it, I know you're going to talk to someone." Meanwhile, a room joked: "Don't blame Nipsey for this shit."

The beauty of Minnesota, whose real name is Simone Thompson, was not the only one that paid tribute to Nipsey with the "prolific" tattoo. In early April 2019, a few days after Nipsey was shot dead in front of his Marathon clothing store, The game got exactly the same word engraved on his temple.

Showing the ink of MC "Hates or loves", at that time, was tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado. "Special tattoos for my son @losangelesconfidential R.I.P. @nipseyhussle for his family, friends and all the people he touched in his life, I'm very sorry for the loss," he wrote in an Instagram post about the design.

Days before getting the tattoo on his face, Woods rejected those who hated and questioned his relationship with a woman after having a baby with a former boyfriend. When a particular troll told him: "Slickwoods. Why have a child if you are bi? This world is sooo confusing for our children," he replied angrily: "SLOWLY SHIT DEATH AND COUNT YOUR OWN CURSE BUSINESS."