Shawn Mendes surprises Camila Cabello with Cinderella's themed birthday party

WENN / Avalon

The singer of & # 39; Treat You Better & # 39; He flew to the UK to organize a surprise birthday party for his girlfriend, where there was a Cinderella carriage-shaped cake and an ice sculpture of Cinderella's glass slipper.

Up News Info –

Shawn mendes done Camila CabelloIt is an unforgettable special day. The creator of hits "Stitches" has flown from Toronto to the United Kingdom to surprise his girlfriend and collaborator of "Senorita" with a sweet Cinderella themed party celebrating her 23rd birthday.

While Shawn has not yet shared anything related to the social media party, Camila invited fans to look inside her birthday party. Through its Instagram Story ID, the hit "Havana" shared images of her dance and fun with friends at the Blackpool Tower in London. For the special occasion, he put on a purple short top and a pair of black joggers.

The former member of Fifth Harmony, who is currently in England to film a musical remake of "Cinderella", he also showed his pumpkin carriage-shaped birthday cake, as well as an ice sculpture of a glass slipper. One of his shared clips captured Shawn standing by the window, while another documented the moment before blow candles.

Among the guests at the party was the director of "Cinderella" Kay Cannon. Taking his own account from the photo-sharing platform, the 45-year-old filmmaker gave him a photo of Camila's shocked face when he entered the party with Shawn's smile. "Sweet @camila_cabello turns 23 today! Celebrating the style of & # 39; Cinderella & # 39;" she said. "Happy birthday, Cinders!"

Another guest "the Miserables"actor Fra RateHe took a photo of him posing with Camila and Shawn at the party and two photos of Camila with a piece of his birthday cake, among others. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the beautiful and bloody legend @camila_cabello … 23 today … I mean … these children," he said in the caption.

Camila herself has taken advantage of her birthday to "draw attention to one of the worst humanitarian crises that are happening in the world right now, in Syria." In a long post on Instagram, he thanked his followers for their birthday wishes before encouraging them to support Save the Children in celebrating their milestone.

"950,000 people have been forced to flee their homes due to violence in Idlib, some with only their clothes on. Most of them are children," he said. "They now live in camps for displaced people at very cold temperatures. Families should not have to choose between dying from bombs or very cold temperatures."

"Save the Children is working to provide displaced families with food, blankets and heat. They are trying to keep families of children safe, but they need our help. So, by my birthday, it would be a world for me if I considered supporting Save the children's response to this humanitarian crisis, "he added. "Go to savethechildren.org to help Save the Children reach children in need."

Hours before he turned 23, Camila caused a stir on the Internet by uploading his "first naked Internet" on Instagram. However, the so-called nude was actually a picture of her when she was only a baby for a couple of months. He captured his youngest self being covered with a blue blanket.