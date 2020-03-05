Sharkarosa Wildlife Ranch at Pilot Point – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

PILOT POINT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – If you're looking for adventures but don't want to leave North Texas, we found a Texas Treasure at Pilot Point that will drive you and the kids crazy.

The Sharkarosa Wildlife Ranch is preparing for the rush of spring break, and this year there are a couple of new reasons to get excited.

“We are going to meet two of our newest members here in Sharkarosa. They are two white lion cubs, ”said Scott Edwards, the owner of Sharkarosa.

Edwards can't wait to show his new residents: a pair of rescued white lions of 11 months.

“What happened was that they were sick when they were young. They struggled from side to side to try to keep them alive, and when they were completely well they were around 9 or 10 months. And by that time they no longer had a place to send them, "Edwards said.

So Sharkarosa Ranch received the call, and they were happy to bring them to North Texas.

"Yes. Steak. Look at that. Now they eat the bone and everything. It has the bone and that's where they get calcium, so it is very important that they grow to get calcium from the meats they eat," Edwards said.

These are just two of the approximately 200 animals on the 126-acre wildlife ranch, which started with just two.

“Well, about 20 years ago, we decided to rescue some animals. We start with a Clydesdale and a monkey. Here we are 200 animals later still rescuing animals, "said Edwards.

Of all the animals in Sharkarosa, Scott's favorites are black bears. "These two guys were rescued more than 10 years ago," he said.

There are also many child friendly animals in Sharkarosa like miniature cows.

“Very child friendly. We have a fully developed mini cow that is currently in our petting zoo. It’s called Dopy. She is adorable, very very sweet. but yes, they are great with children, "said Nancy Gorman, who is the Director of Operations.

And speaking of the petting zoo, you could say that it is the size of Texas with more than 30 animals.

In Sharkarosa, they like to say that you can go to a zoo and see exotic animals in their enclosures, but here you can have experiences with animals. They have one of the largest petting zoos in the country.

“We are really proud of it. The people love it. Children can enter and crawl with them and have a good time. It's great. Many people will never have this opportunity to be so close to these animals, ”said Gorman.

The Sharkarosa Wildlife Ranch is a treasure from Texas that aims to provide an experience and memories that will last long after your visit.