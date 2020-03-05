Shaquille O & # 39; Neal breaks people with a new hairline after losing a bet for Dwyane Wade

Instagram

The NBA legend shows that he is the man of his words while flaunting his hilarious major change during a pregame program as punishment for losing a friendly bet with Dwyane.

Up News Info –

Shaquille O & # 39; Neal It has left people laughing out loud with a major change in their hairstyle. The retired NBA star, who has maintained a bald appearance for most of his athletic career, became the target of online jokes after he recently showed his hairline and blamed a friendly bet with his fellow athlete. Dwyane Wade For the new look.

The 47-year-old athlete who became a sports analyst made his hair debut during a pre-game show on TNT on Tuesday, March 3. "We're going to get him out of the way, United States," he addressed his gaze. "I bet against one of my good friends, D Wade, Milwaukee against the heat. I said Milwaukee was going to win by 20 and won the Heat."

"I said: & # 39; And what do you want me to do? Pay yourself? & # 39; He said: & # 39; No, you have to let your hair grow and we want your hair to look like Kenny Smith"Shaq said Dwyane was referring to a former Houston Rockets star. However, Miami Heat won the game against the Milwaukee Bucks with a score of 105-89.

"So I aligned it for you, so you can see where my hairline begins," said the NBA Hall of Fame member to his fellow panelists, Candace Parker, Adam Lefkoe as well as Dwyane himself. Then he noticed that he is loving his new appearance. "I look good, and I'm proud to do it and I keep it that way all week," he added.

Shaq offered another look at his hairline through a video post on his Instagram account, as he thanked any bad comments directed at him about his weird appearance. "That new diesel fades at the point, doesn't it? The cruelest comments get a free @invictawatch, go ahead, hurt my feelings," added the challenge in the caption.

Without wasting time, many flooded the comments section of their post with jokes. Funny Benji Brown He said: "That's what the police use for fingerprints when they reserve you." Meanwhile, another user wrote: "Bruh people must be shooting at the entire court behind the hairline." A third commented: "Hairline so far is a violation of the court."

Cleveland Cavaliers player Carlos BoozerHowever, it took a different approach. He comforted the NBA legend by writing: "It's not worse than the Beijing I had in the past, big brother."