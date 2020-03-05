Shaq's hairline is disappearing faster than the melting of glaciers.

After losing a bet to Dwyane Wade on the final score of the Heat-Bucks game on Monday, Shaquille O & # 39; Neal had to show the world how much of his hair he has lost.

Shaq had bet that Miami would lose by 20 points. Miami won at 16. Therefore, Wade was able to sit in front of Shaq in the TNT NBA study on Tuesday night with a cocky expression while his generally shaved friend exposed the amount of hair follicle that time had erased.

Shaq managed to dig in Kenny Smith, saying he looked like "The Jet,quot; in terms of the head's appearance.

Later in the evening, Shaq declared himself not crazy and really laughing at all the comments that his appearance on television had provoked.

"I look good," Shaq said. "I don't give a damn what they are talking about."

Even if you really think the look is good, it's hard to see that it really lasts much longer than the first roast in the air at the hands of Charles Barkley. That said, Shaq has rarely been one to follow the convention.