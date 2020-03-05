Shannade Clermont has just left the Slammer!

TSR Fresh Out: Shannade Clermont celebrates today after being released from prison after being sentenced to one year for pleading guilty to fraud.

Shannade was received by her twin Shannon and some others in what appeared to be an emotional meeting with their loved ones. Tears spilled when he hugged his twin in a video posted on Clermont Twins' account. You can watch the video below:

We report exclusively that the former "Bad Girls Club,quot; star and the Yeezy model were sentenced to serve one year in prison in April, so it seems she was released sooner than expected. Shannade didn't really start serving his sentence until June.

He pleaded guilty to making and trying more than $ 20,000 in fraudulent purchases. Shannade was accused of using the debit card information stolen from a man who died during a prostitution date with her in 2017, according to the Federal Prosecutor for the Southern District of New York, Geoffrey S. Berman.

He pleaded guilty to an electronic fraud charge in November 2018 before U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald.

Berman issued the following statement about Shannade's ruling: "The former reality girl & # 39; Shannade Clermont of TV actually honored her character on screen, as she admitted stealing the debit card information from a man who visited for a prostitution date in his Manhattan apartment. When the man died of an overdose, instead of notifying authorities or asking for help, Clermont cruelly chose to use the man's debit card information to make tens of thousands of dollars in illegal purchases. As Shannade Clermont has learned now, her real-life bad behavior has real-life consequences, and now she has taken her to a federal prison. "

Shannade admitted that he stole the debit card information after the victim passed out during the prostitution date. He then said he used the information from the stolen debit card to make or his death, even to pay his rent and phone bills, to buy flights and to make several online purchases of thousands of dollars in luxury clothes and other merchandise, among other. items, Valentino shoes, a Phillip Plein jacket, Beats headphones, as well as a gift certificate in a beauty salon.

She admitted having committed the crime "at least in part due to the stress of maintaining her public image," authorities said. As part of his plea agreement, he was also sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to lose more than $ 5,700 and pay $ 4,696.40 in restitution.

We will keep you informed about any updates in your case.