See a first look at Serena Williams in the Runway Project Final!

Catwalk Project He's recruiting some talents from list A for his grand finale!

ME! News has an exclusive look at the second part of next week Catwalk Project end of season 18, which welcomes the famous guest judge Serena Williams to the elegant panel (the first part is transmitted tonight at 9 p.m.).

Preview gives fans a first look at the host Karlie kloss presenting, "the best tennis player of all time, creator of her own S line of Serena and the revolutionary Serena Williams,quot;, before the final four designers Victoria Cocieru, Sergio Guadarrama, Geoffrey Mac Y Nancy Volpe-Beringer Show your collections on the catwalk.

"Our designers have been waiting for their entire career this day," adds Karlie. "We appreciate everyone joining us today to help celebrate their dedication and beautiful work."