Sebastian Stan called & # 39; Drama Queen & # 39; for taking extreme precautions due to coronavirus

Wenn

The Marvel actor takes a selfie while literally covered from head to toe in an attempt to avoid an encounter with the deadly disease while traveling to Europe.

Up News Info –

Sebastian Stan He raised his eyebrows among fans on Instagram when he showed his attempts to avoid the coronavirus with a set of extreme health precautions.

The "Avengers Final Game"The 37-year-old actor was on board a Delta Airlines flight to Europe when he shared a funny selfie, showing him a mask that covered his mouth and nose, an eye mask and a hoodie.

The star also put on black gloves and had a pillow over her chest and a white blanket around her shoulders.

"Thank you @delta for taking me to Europe for sure … # BuckytakesEurope", the "Captain America: The Winter Soldier"The actor subtitled the complement, which also shows him holding a glass of white wine.

<br />

While friends include Jessica Chastain wrote: "Haha, my God", and Santana face He hinted that she was "dead" with three coffin emojis, other fans made fun of Sebastian's extreme preventive measures.

"This is … incredibly dramatic," one fan wrote, while another of his followers replied: "Are you alright?"

A third fan wrote: "Oh my God, SO DRAMATIC. A drama queen," while another asked, "What kind of American clown is this Sebastian?"

Stan's precautions occur when more than 96,000 cases of coronaviruses have been confirmed worldwide, killing more than 3,000 people.