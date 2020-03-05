Seal chief Megan Thee Stallion fails to block his album

Instagram

A judge rejects the emergency motion presented by 1501 Certified Entertainment chief Carl Crawford to prevent Hot Girl Meg from releasing his new music.

Newcomer Rap Megan Thee Stallion He is still on his way to releasing new music on Friday, March 6, 2020 after a Texas judge closed the emergency motion of his seal chiefs to stop his release.

The "Hot Girl Summer" star was involved in a legal battle with 1501 certified entertainment bosses last week, accusing them of trying to block the release of any new material because they want to renegotiate an unfair contract signed five years ago.

Megan received a restraining order against 1501 executives on Monday, giving him the green light to move forward with his planned musical release, but label director Carl Crawford filed a request for an emergency hearing on Wednesday, arguing that the MC did not You have the right to take them. To the courts

He insisted that the terms of his record deal, the same one that Megan, now 25, is trying to rework, are clear by stipulating that any dispute will be addressed in the arbitration.

However, Crawford's motion to dissolve the temporary protection order was dismissed, according to TMZ, paving the way for Megan to share her latest work, a nine-track project called "Suga", on Friday.

Meanwhile, the founder and producer of Rap-a-Lot Records, J. Prince, who is in business with 1501 officials, has pointed to Megan for reviewing his name in his lawsuit against the Crawford company and accusing him of employing tactics of intimidation and intimidation to get their own way in the entertainment industry.

In a long response posted on Twitter, Prince questions the "defamatory lies" set forth in the court presentation, and claims Megan, who has signed with the administration division of Jay ZThe Roc Nation label has allowed its lawyers to "brainwash" to take legal action.

He keeps Megan's record contract, which gives him a "40 percent share of earnings," is a "big deal," particularly for a rising artist without an album, but insists he is open to renegotiate because he doesn't He wants to go to war with Jay-Z, who Prince thinks is unaware of the full scope of the dispute.

Jay-Z and his representatives of the Roc Nation have not yet commented on the comments.