Scientists may have finally deciphered the mystery of dark matter – BGR

When astronomers look at space, they can see many different things. You can see galaxies, stars and even black holes from our place here on Earth. However, one of the most abundant types of matter in the universe cannot be seen at all, or at least we still have to invent the means to do so.

Dark matter can represent more than three quarters of all matter in the universe, but it cannot be observed directly. Instead, scientists have to infer their existence based on how other objects in the cosmos react to their gravity. But what is it, and can we ever explain its origins? A new study by researchers at the University of York tries to do exactly that, offering a possible explanation of what dark matter really is.

The researchers say that the secret of dark matter can rest in a type of particle called hexaquark d-star. How SciTechDaily he points out, it is a particle composed of six quarks, which are the small pieces that form protons and neutrons, but due to their arrangement in a star d, they are more versatile.

Scientists say that in the wake of the Big Bang, d-star hexaquarks may have been abundant, merging and piling up. This massive amount of material may have become a fifth state of matter known as Bose-Einstein condensate upon cooling. These ultra-cold clouds of boson particles may be the most feasible dark matter candidate so far.

"The origin of dark matter in the universe is one of the most important questions in science and, so far, it has gone blank," explains Professor Daniel Watts of the University of York. “Our first calculations indicate that the d-star condensates are a new feasible candidate for dark matter. This new result is particularly exciting since it does not require any new concept for physics. "

In the future, additional research on how d-stars behave might offer additional clues and help support researchers' claims or discard them.

Image source: NASA / ESA