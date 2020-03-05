Scarlett Johansson announces contest to be her VIP guest at the premiere of Black Widow – "This is real,quot;

Scarlett Johansson's solo Marvel movie Black widow It is only weeks to reach theaters. Before the movie premiere in Los Angeles, the 35-year-old actress is giving a lucky fan a chance to be her VIP guest at the event.

Johansson announced the contest, which is an association with the Omaze online fundraising platform, with a fun video in which the Oscar nominee tried to give fans a secret behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming MCU movie.

"I want you to come with me to the premiere of Black widow. This is real, I'm actually on set right now. I'll take a look, "says Johansson.

However, Johansson's plans to give fans a "preview,quot; of the film were not according to the plan. While trying to capture some behind-the-scenes images with her phone, she "accidentally,quot; switches it to selfie mode and records herself instead of the action on the set.

At the end of the clip, fans are told they can participate to win a special night with the Marvel star at www.omaze.com/scarlett. The winner will receive a ticket for the Los Angeles premiere of Black widow On April 27, he entered the later party and the opportunity to have vodka drinks with Johansson.

If the winner does not drink, or if he is below the legal drinking age, Johansson will be a soldier and will also take those shots. The prize also includes round-trip air tickets to Los Angeles and a 4-star hotel stay.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit Solar Responders, an organization that helps first responders in their life-saving work by providing renewable energy through solar panels and battery storage facilities at first aid stations.

As fans know, Black Widow, also known as Natasha Romanoff, did not survive Avengers Final Game. But, the plot in the new movie goes back in time to shed light on the origin story of how the Russian spy became one of the world's most beloved superheroes.

"I think we have done something very crude, very painful and very beautiful, and I think people are going to be very surprised with the result of a great action movie that has so much heart," said Johansson's co-star Florence Pugh.

Ad

Black widow – starring Scarlett Johanssen, Florence Pugh, David Harbor, William Hurt and Rachel Weisz – premieres in cinemas across the country on May 1, 2020.



Post views:

0 0