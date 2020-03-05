Scandal Stars meets for the message of International Women's Day

They are back, Gladiators!

ABC women Scandal They have met and for a great cause. Kerry Washington, Bellamy Young, Katie Lowes and series creator Shonda Rhimes Appear in a new public service announcement that promotes gender equality and women's empowerment for International Women's Day, which is this Sunday.

The #WomenEqual announcement was launched on Thursday and was filmed as part of the CARE humanitarian organization's campaign to raise awareness about women and girls around the world currently living in humanitarian crises, conflicts and emergencies. The PSA urges people to sign a petition to show their support for the Security Law from the beginning.

"Some people would say: & # 39; I don't belong here & # 39;" says Washington in the public service announcement. "I believe in a world where women are equal."

"When women have the same opportunities, societies and economies thrive," says Young.

The announcement also addresses the #MeToo movement to curb women's sexual misconduct.

"Worst of all, when it comes to assault and sexual violence, all too often, we are ridiculed, pushed aside and not believed," the women say.

"But I won't tolerate that," says Washington.