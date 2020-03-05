Scandal Stars meets for the message of International Women's Day

They are back, Gladiators!
ABC women Scandal They have met and for a great cause. Kerry Washington, Bellamy Young, Katie Lowes and series creator Shonda Rhimes Appear in a new public service announcement that promotes gender equality and women's empowerment for International Women's Day, which is this Sunday.
The #WomenEqual announcement was launched on Thursday and was filmed as part of the CARE humanitarian organization's campaign to raise awareness about women and girls around the world currently living in humanitarian crises, conflicts and emergencies. The PSA urges people to sign a petition to show their support for the Security Law from the beginning.
"Some people would say: & # 39; I don't belong here & # 39;" says Washington in the public service announcement. "I believe in a world where women are equal."
"When women have the same opportunities, societies and economies thrive," says Young.
The announcement also addresses the #MeToo movement to curb women's sexual misconduct.
"Worst of all, when it comes to assault and sexual violence, all too often, we are ridiculed, pushed aside and not believed," the women say.
"But I won't tolerate that," says Washington.
Watch the #WomenEqual PSA starring the women of Scandal down:
"It is an honor to tell the stories of women who have suffered unimaginable pain and emerge from it with grace and determination to improve the world," Washington said in a statement provided by CARE. "I am very grateful to be part of this campaign and I hope it will inspire others to join us in the fight on behalf of women and girls everywhere."
Scandal broadcast for seven seasons on ABC until 2018. The cast members have met several times since then.
And get ready for another mini meeting; At 1:20 p.m. ET on Thursday, Young will meet with Scandal star Tony Goldwyn for a conversation on Facebook Live about the need for men to participate in the fight for gender equality.
