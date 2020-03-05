Santa Clara confirms six new cases of coronavirus; Officials ask technology companies to cancel non-essential trips – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLaa7ea10d6c60cf39d3657c805b0d0a1311% %MINIFYHTMLaa7ea10d6c60cf39d3657c805b0d0a1312%

SANTA CLARA (Up News Info SF) – Santa Clara health officials announced Thursday that six more patients within the county tested positive for the coronavirus strain COVID-19 and asked Silicon Valley technology companies to cancel all business trips not essential.

James Williams, the interim director of the county emergency operations center, said the number of county residents who have now been diagnosed with the disease has increased to 20, by far, the most in any county in the state. As a state, California now has more than 60 confirmed cases.

Santa Clara announced a local medical emergency related to the outbreak on February 3. Governor Gavin Newsom announced a state of emergency throughout the state on Wednesday.

The six new cases are three men and three women. Four of the new patients were in home quarantine, the others were hospitalized. No other details have been revealed.

Williams said that of 20 confirmed cases in the county, four were related to travel, nine were in contact with other coronavirus patients and seven were acquired within the community.

"Of the 20 cases," Williams said. "One has recovered, but many are at home with very mild symptoms or without symptoms of the disease."

Dr. Sara Cody, the county public health officials, said her office was issuing new recommendations in light of the growing number of cases.

"As we evaluate more people, we are finding more cases," he said. “We will continue to find more cases and we expect the number of cases to increase in the coming days. Our cases to date, they indicate, the risk of exposure to the virus in our community is increasing. "

The new recommendations, Cody said, were intended to slow the spread of the disease and protect the most vulnerable to infections and serious diseases.

"The recommendations we make today will have a tremendous impact on the lives of people living in our community," said Cody. "But these are very important."

Employers must take steps to make it more feasible for their employees to work in a way that minimizes close contact with a large number of people.

Employers should:

Suspend non-essential employee trips

Minimize the number of employees working at your fingertips, including minimizing or canceling large meetings and conferences in person.

Urge employees to stay home when they are sick and maximize flexibility in sick leave benefits.

It does not require a doctor's note for employees who are sick, since health care offices can be very busy and cannot provide that documentation immediately.

Consider using telecommuting options for appropriate employees.

Consider using telecommuting options for appropriate employees. Consider amazing start and end times to reduce a large number of people joining at the same time.

New guide for people organizing mass meetings and large community events

At this time, we recommend postponing or canceling mass meetings and large community events in which a large number of people are within reach. If you cannot avoid gathering groups of people:

Urge anyone who is sick not to attend.

Encourage those at greater risk of serious illness not to attend.

Try to find ways to give people more physical space so they are not in touch as close as possible.

Encourage attendees to follow better hygiene, such as: Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

If soap and water are not available, you can use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer in a pinch

Avoid close contact with other people.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, if available, or on your elbow

Clean surfaces with standard cleaners.

Several technology companies have already canceled events and trips. Facebook canceled a couple of key conferences and Google announced Tuesday that it plans to cancel its next I / O developer conference in May due to concerns about the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Apple and Netflix joined the social networks Facebook and Twitter to cite coronavirus fears for canceling plans to send their employees and participate in the annual festival of lifestyle, technology, entertainment and music, South by Southwest , in Austin later this month.

According to Daily Variety, Netflix has canceled five movie screenings and a panel for #BlackExcellence. The broadcasting company had planned to screen five films, including the movie "Uncorked," and four documentaries: "A Secret Love," "L.A. Originals," "Much Much Love," "Good Journey: Adventures in Psychedelics."

Meanwhile, Apple also canceled plans to debut three Apple TV + originals at the Austin meeting.

In an appearance on Tuesday at CBSN Bay Area, CNET senior editor Claire Reilly said that both Facebook and Twitter considered the risks posed by travel and large meetings during the current outbreak of coronavirus and decided to cancel their plans.

"Companies are beginning to realize that this is not a problem in just one part of the world," said Reilly. “They are doing something to make sure their staff is safe and that they are not making the problem worse. We've seen Twitter and Facebook withdraw from the South By Southwest conference in Austin. "

“This (SXSW) is a kind of advertising, cultural and rock music, it's where all the great people go, they tell me. But what we have seen (Facebook and Twitter) is (determine) that it is not worth risking the safety of its employees. "