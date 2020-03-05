Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 costs $ 600 for a limited time

Vox Media has affiliate associations. These do not influence editorial content, although Vox Media can earn commissions for products purchased through affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy.

Only the best deals on Verge approved devices get the Verge Deals seal of approval, so if you are looking for an agreement for your next device or gift from major retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target and more, this is The place to be.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 with 256 GB of storage currently costs $ 950 on Amazon and Samsung, but you can get one right now for only $ 600. This exclusive deal comes from Daily Steals, which has 100 units of the Galaxy Note 10 to sell to this price. Use the offer code VERGENOTE10 to eliminate $ 350 from the price at the end of the purchase.

These phones are open-box models in new conditions that will arrive in the retail box and will include all original accessories. Daily Steals says that, in addition to what remains of the Samsung manufacturer's warranty that is still valid for a few months, it offers a one-year courtesy warranty with the purchase. It will protect your purchase if it finds any manufacturer defect, even after Samsung's warranty for the phone expires.

The retail site also offers a coupon code on the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus with 128 GB of storage. You only have 20 units to sell, but the offer code VERGE10P It will reduce the cost from $ 850 to $ 580. The S10 Plus runs on the same Snapdragon 855 processor found in Note 10. But unlike Note 10, it has a headphone jack and a microSD slot to add storage additional.

These are also open box phones, and each one will arrive in new condition with all the original accessories. Like Note 10, Daily Steals offers the same one-year warranty on the S10 Plus.