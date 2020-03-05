Salt Bae’s NY restaurant, listed as "the worst in New York,quot; by food critics

#TSRFoodies: #Roomies, #SaltBae is being criticized by critics. They say their food lacks flavor and is not all that.

According to @Gothamist, the New York restaurant, also called "Salt Bae,quot;, has been rated as the worst restaurant in the city.

“The food is terrible here. I had the unfortunate opportunity a few weeks ago to eat several sad portions of hospital food, and everything I had in "Salt Bae,quot; was worse, and I delivered it with much less love. The menu, framed within a strangely heavy metal tombstone that apparently marks the death of everything pleasant to eat, is wall-to-wall sandwiches. "

While this restaurant may not be to your liking, Salt Bae has another 12 that it owns. Last year, four of his servers accused him of firing them because they asked him about his advice.

If you go to this restaurant, let us know about the experience, Roomies.