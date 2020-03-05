Salman Khan will produce a trilogy inspired by the Indiana Jones series

Salman Khan is undoubtedly one of the most popular Bollywood actors. The actor has a large fan base and with his upcoming movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, he will surely impress and entertain the audience once again.

But the latest news about the actor suggests that something interesting is on its way. According to our sources, Salman Khan's producer is developing a three-part franchise inspired by the Harrison Ford Indiana Jones series. Indiana Jones is an American media franchise based on the adventures of Dr. Henry Walton Indiana Jones Jr., a fictional archeology professor who is an adventure seeker that began in 1981. The popular action hero, the character of Ford, alone It will be used as a reference. point according to the source. The source also added that Salman Khan will be the protagonist of the trilogy, which will be produced by its producer, Salman Khan Films. Well, this has surely excited us to see the Bollywood Bhaijaan in this avatar, and you?