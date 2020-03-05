Salman Khan takes the place of the highest paid actor in the brand space





Salman Khan is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars that Indian cinema has ever seen. As it continues to break records at the box office, it seems that this trend is not limited to cinema alone. While the actor is already the face of several brands, he recently made another addition to the list by signing a Chinese mobile brand. The phone brand wanted to expand its market in India and decided to take advantage of Salman's popularity by incorporating it.

Salman has already shot for his campaign and we hear that Salman was paid a considerable sum for his time. A source was quoted by a tabloid, "Salman shot for the commercial at Mehboob Studio in Bandra last month. The superstar has charged a huge amount of Rs 7 million per day for filming and is promoted as the highest rate paid to a Bollywood star However, knowing that he enjoys a broad fan base in India, the honest bosses were happy to pay the sum. Salman has also allocated four or five days for the brand's next promotional activity, for which you will be paid the same rate. "

With this, he is not only the highest paid actor in Bollywood, but also the highest paid actor in the brand's space.



