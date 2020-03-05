Russian social media accounts sow US electoral discord. UU. – again | USA news

%MINIFYHTML65e19130b12c3889cca8380358d9a8a011% %MINIFYHTML65e19130b12c3889cca8380358d9a8a012%

Four years after Russian-linked groups fanned divisions in the US presidential elections on social media platforms, a new report shows that the Moscow campaign has not ceased and has become more difficult to detect.

The report of the University of Wisconsin-Madison professor, Young Mie Kim, found that social media accounts linked to Russia are publishing on the same divisive issues (racial relations, gun laws and immigration) as they did in 2016, when the Kremlin contaminated the comments of US voters. with messages about presidential elections.

Since then, however, Russians have grown better by mimicking American campaigns and online political fan pages, said Kim, who analyzed thousands of publications. He studied more than five million Facebook ads during the 2016 elections, identifying Russian fingerprints in some of the messages through an ad tracking application installed on the volunteers' computers.

Its review is co-edited by the Brennan Center for Justice, a law and policy institute, where it is academic.

Recent improvements make it more difficult for voters and social media platforms to identify foreign interference, Kim said.

"For normal users, it is too subtle to discern the differences," Kim said. "By imitating domestic actors, with similar logos (and) similar names, they are trying to avoid verification."

Kim's report comes weeks after US intelligence officials. UU. They will inform lawmakers about Russian efforts to provoke chaos in American politics and undermine public confidence in this year's elections. The classified report details Russian efforts to boost White House offers from both Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders.

Facebook, which had not seen Kim's report, did not comment immediately, although the company has insisted it is improving to respond to the evolving tactics of foreign and domestic actors.

After being surprised by surprise with Russia's election interference attempts in 2016, Facebook, Google, Twitter and others implemented safeguards to prevent it from happening again. These measures include the elimination of publications, groups and accounts that participate in "authentically coordinated behaviors,quot; and the strengthening of verification procedures for political announcements.

Cindy Otis, a disinformation expert and a former CIA officer who was not involved in the investigation, said that while disinformation messages have not changed much, the technology used to spread bad information is evolving and improving.

"Certainly, with the Russians, they know what kind of narratives work in the United States," Otis said. "The entire disinformation system is very effective and they know it is."

Kim's report opens the curtain on some of the online techniques that Russia has already used in this year's US presidential race.

His review identified thousands of posts last year from more than 30 Instagram accounts, which Facebook removed from the site in October after concluding that they originated in Russia and had links to the Internet Research Agency, a Russian operation that addressed the American public in 2016. Facebook has Instagram. The analysis of Graphika, a disinformation security company, also concluded at that time that the accounts made "great efforts to hide their origins."

Kim's analysis found that the accounts seemed to mimic existing policies, including a so-called "Bernie.2020_,quot; that used campaign logos to make it look like it was connected to the Sanders campaign or was a fan page for its followers, Kim said. .

Some presidential candidates were also directly attacked.

An account called Stop.Trump2020 published anti-Trump content. Other Instagram accounts sent negative messages about Democrat Joe Biden.

"As for Trump 2020," said a meme with a portrait picture of Trump and a picture of Biden. "Ignore for Biden 2020,quot;.

It was published by an Instagram account called Iowa.Patriot, one of several accounts that targeted specific communities in crucial crucial states like Michigan, Ohio and Iowa with messages.

The accounts also seemed to capitalize on other divisive US issues. UU. That emerged after the 2016 elections.

Some Instagram accounts pretended to be liberal and feminist groups linked to the #MeToo movement, which has exposed accusations of inappropriate sexual behavior against high-profile public figures. Other accounts targeted conservative women with publications that criticized abortions.

"I don't need feminism, because real feminism is about equal opportunities and respect for women. It's NOT about abortions, free contraceptives …", said a meme in an account.

The accounts varied in the frequency with which they published, the size of their followers and the traction that the publications received. But they carried the hallmarks of an online disinformation campaign backed by Russia, Kim said.

"They are clearly adapting to current affairs," Kim said. "Addressing both sides with messages is very exclusive to Russia."