Royce Da 5 & # 39; 9 "Talk about Yelawolf,quot; Winner "Diss:" I felt I needed to be accountable "

Royce Da 5'9" Talk about Yelawolf, "Winner" Diss: "I felt I needed to be accountable"

Bradley Lamb
Royce Da 5 & # 39; 9 "addressed Genius, where he talked about his differences with Shady Records artist Yelawolf.

In his song "Overcomer," Royce shot Yelawolf, but Royce says the rapper approached him privately to crush the meat.

"He was a friend of mine. I felt disrespected by something that happened, and that was the way I handled it. I felt I could have treated it in different ways. I chose not to do it, because I didn't." I don't want to promote negativity. I don't want to get involved in silly, public, round-trip fights. And I felt I needed to hold him accountable. "

