Royce Da 5 & # 39; 9 "Talk about Yelawolf,quot; Winner "Diss:" I felt I needed to be accountable "

Royce Da 5 & # 39; 9 "addressed Genius, where he talked about his differences with Shady Records artist Yelawolf.

In his song "Overcomer," Royce shot Yelawolf, but Royce says the rapper approached him privately to crush the meat.

"He was a friend of mine. I felt disrespected by something that happened, and that was the way I handled it. I felt I could have treated it in different ways. I chose not to do it, because I didn't." I don't want to promote negativity. I don't want to get involved in silly, public, round-trip fights. And I felt I needed to hold him accountable. "

Royce rapps on the track:

"Yelawolf, this is your first and your last pass / I'm not going to get it going, your punk ass knows what it's all about / You think it's about being loud or trying to be hostile."

Over the years, Royce and other rappers have alluded to Yela being racist. During an appearance on the Joe Budden Podcast a few months ago, Royce intervened on the issue once again:

"You will surely know why … We have some whites who come in and use [the culture], and then go and do very evil things behind closed doors, very evil and racist things behind closed doors. They make comments and things like that. And I just to reach a point in life where if I see it, or if I hear about it, or if I am involved in some way, I have to start holding these people accountable. Because if you don't, the cycle simply continues. "