Rose McGowan lends support to Corey Feldman – Expect to defeat the bad boys

Rose McGowan lends her support to Corey Feldman, who publishes her documentary My truth: the violation of 2 Coreys on March 9, 2020. Rose knows everything about telling her truth firmly despite all the deterrents, as she was one of the first voices to speak about Harvey Weinstein. Ambra Battilana Gutiérrez went to the police in 2015 after she said she assaulted her and even used an undercover cable, but it wasn't until Ronan Farrow exposed him and Rose McGowan led the voices of protest in 2017 before the world was given Count and be ready to serve. Justice. Rose faced the establishment and did not back down and is now supporting Corey Feldman while preparing to do the same, only for the children.

Corey Feldman will release the name of six Hollywood predators and pedophiles, including the name of the man who, according to him, raped his former co-star and best friend Corey Haim. The name has caught the attention of people around the world, as it is believed that there will be a rain of the Harvey Weinstein type after the name is revealed.

Although Corey Feldman has been talking about his abuse since 1993, this will be the first time he has pronounced the names of alleged predators without obstacles.

Corey has stated that he believes that after revealing the high-profile personality of Hollywood that allegedly violated Corey Haim, more victims will come forward and seek their own justice.

It is too late for Corey Haim to have justice: he died from complications due to pneumonia on March 10, 2010. This is the most secret to justice that Corey Feldman can get for his best friend.

Rose shared the following tweet and showed her support for Corey by saying that he is brave and that his truth must be heard.

I support Corey Feldman. I hope it takes down the bad guys, there are so many. His documentary is broadcast on Monday (google). Corey is brave and his truth must be heard. #coreyfeldman #It is very difficult #respect https://t.co/QnibsS2SSm – rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) March 5, 2020

Corey Feldman has stated that his life is at stake while speaking against the abusers of him and Corey Haim through his documentary. He has also stated that a group called Wolfpack has had the task of silencing him for the past two years. Early Thursday morning, Corey Feldman tweeted that a calendar was left at his residence that bore the words "Wolfpack,quot; and featured three wolves. He saw the materials as a threat, contacted the police and announced that he will leave his home until the movie's premiere.

When asked if the threat would prevent him from launching the film, Corey Feldman emphatically announced that nothing would delay its premiere.

Those who want to watch the Corey Feldman documentary My truth: the violation of 2 Coreys You can buy tickets on the movie website at MyTruthDoc.com.

