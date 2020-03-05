Rory McIlroy gets ahead in an opportunity at Arnold Palmer Invitational | Golf news

%MINIFYHTML186926612c6f1295f20677bd9b4521c611% %MINIFYHTML186926612c6f1295f20677bd9b4521c612%





Rory McIlroy has early leadership in the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Rory McIlroy continued his remarkable start until 2020 by opening an early one-shot lead in the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The world number 1, which has achieved the top five in its last six world starts, took advantage of the quiet conditions in the morning at Bay Hill to record a six under 66 and set the club's goal.

McIlroy recovered from a slow start to catch an eagle and five little birds during another impressive display, which made the 2018 champion the best of the morning wave and put him at the nearest rival's shot, Talor Gooch.

McIlroy is chasing a second victory of the PGA Tour season

Starting in the last nine, McIlroy left his 12-foot birdie attempt at the tenth less than the target and threw the pair four after finding the water with his approach.

McIlroy missed a four-foot birdie opportunity in the 12th par five and was still above average for his round until he followed a two-foot birdie of 30 feet at 16 when rolling on a 10-foot foot in the 18.

McIlroy played alongside Justin Rose and Kyoung-Hoon Lee

The Northern Irishman achieved an excellent approach in the first to establish a short-range birdie, but lost a 10-foot chance for a third consecutive win in the next, only to jump in the standings with an eagle in the fourth quarter pair.

McIlroy made a second dazzling shot from the street bunker and drained a 25-foot foot to close the gap with Sam Burns, who briefly held a two-shot lead to drop three strokes over his last two holes to post a round of opening 68.

McIlroy will defend his title of the Championship of Players in TPC Sawgrass next week

A two-put birdie in the sixth par five moved McIlroy in a part of the lead alongside Gooch, who set the clubhouse's goal with a five below 67, before grabbing the absolute advantage by holing from 15 feet in the pair four eighth.

McIlroy then got up and down the back of the ninth green to nail a 10-foot foot to save the pair, leaving the top of the 30-year-old pile when the winds began to strengthen for the afternoon groups.

