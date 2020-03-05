Ronan Farrow & # 39; disappointed & # 39; in his editor about Woody Allen's memory

WENN / Avalon / ATP

Grand Central Publishing, a division of the Hachette Book Group, announced Monday, March 2 that they will launch Apropos of Nothing in the United States next month.

Ronan Farrow "can no longer work" with the Hachette publishing house, after they made the decision to release their father Woody AllenThe memories of

After the news, a "deeply upset" Dylan Farrow, Allen's adopted daughter who alleges that the filmmaker abused her as a child, went to her Twitter page to share her response to the news, in which she pointed out that Hachette He also published his brother. Ronan Catch and Kill's book, in which he tried to expose the alleged misconduct and sexual assault of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein in 2017.

Ronan himself responded to the news in a statement on his own Twitter page on Tuesday night, in which he wrote: "Hachette, my editor, acquired Woody Allen's memoirs after other important editors refused to do so and I was hiding the decision, employees while working at Catch and Kill, a book on how powerful men, including Woody Allen, avoid responsibility for sexual abuse. I also told Hachette that an editorial that would behave in this way is one that I can't work with a good conscience

"It is very unprofessional in multiple obvious directions that Hachette behaves in this way. But it also shows a lack of ethics and compassion for victims of sexual abuse, regardless of any personal connection or abuse of trust here."

He continued: "My sister Dylan has never been contacted to respond to any denial or mischaracterization of the abuse she suffered at the hands of Woody Allen, a credible accusation held for almost three decades, backed by contemporary reports and evidence.

"I have encouraged Hachette, out of respect for her readers, authors and reputation, to perform a thorough verification of the facts of Woody Allen's account, in particular any claim that implies that my sister is not telling the truth."

Allen has always maintained that the accusations of his separated daughter are false.