As the 2019-20 season of the NHL ends, the hardware race gets hotter, and nothing is hotter right now than the Rocket Richard Trophy race.

Four players sit within four goals of each other at the top of the list, with lots more stepping on their heels.

Here is everything you need to know about the race to become the top scorer of the NHL and get the prestigious trophy.

What is the Richard Rocket Trophy?

Awarded to the top scorer of the NHL by the Board of Governors of the NHL, the Maurice Richard Trophy, or commonly called the Richard Rocket Trophy, was provided to the NHL by the Montreal Canadiens in honor of the Hall of Fame.

Over the course of 18 seasons with the Canadiens, Maurice led the NHL in goals five times, was the first to score 50 in 50 games in 1944-45 and the first scorer of 500 goals in league history. He finished his career with 544 goals in 978 games.

The trophy was awarded for the first time after the 1998-99 season to the Mighty Ducks of Teemu Selanne of Anaheim, who led the NHL with 47 goals.

Who are the main candidates for 2020?

Everyone expected Alex Ovechkin to return to the scene, along with runner-up last season, Leon Draisaitl, but this race has been led by David Pastrnak for most of the season. The Bruins striker is on his way to 58 goals and is closely followed by Maple Leafs Auston Matthews, who is approaching his first season of 50 goals in his career.

EQUIPMENT PLAYER GOALS Boston Bruins David Pastrnak 47 Toronto maple leaves Auston Matthews 46 Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin Four. Five Edmonton Oilers Leon Draisaitl 43 Carolina hurricanes Sebastian Aho 36 Buffalo Sabers Jack eichel 35 Winnipeg jets Kyle Connor 35 New York Rangers Mika Zibanejad 33 Colorado Avalanche Nathan MacKinnon 33 Edmonton Oilers Connor McDavid 32

Who has won the most Rocket Richard trophies?

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin has captured the trophy a record eight times. He could have won his rookie year, but lost to Jonathan Cheechoo of the Sharks by four goals and was a short goal in 2009-10.

Who has won the Richard Rocket Trophy?