Rocket Richard Trophy: leaders in the 2019-20 NHL goal scoring race, previous winners, history

As the 2019-20 season of the NHL ends, the hardware race gets hotter, and nothing is hotter right now than the Rocket Richard Trophy race.

Four players sit within four goals of each other at the top of the list, with lots more stepping on their heels.

Here is everything you need to know about the race to become the top scorer of the NHL and get the prestigious trophy.

What is the Richard Rocket Trophy?

Awarded to the top scorer of the NHL by the Board of Governors of the NHL, the Maurice Richard Trophy, or commonly called the Richard Rocket Trophy, was provided to the NHL by the Montreal Canadiens in honor of the Hall of Fame.

Over the course of 18 seasons with the Canadiens, Maurice led the NHL in goals five times, was the first to score 50 in 50 games in 1944-45 and the first scorer of 500 goals in league history. He finished his career with 544 goals in 978 games.

The trophy was awarded for the first time after the 1998-99 season to the Mighty Ducks of Teemu Selanne of Anaheim, who led the NHL with 47 goals.

Who are the main candidates for 2020?

Everyone expected Alex Ovechkin to return to the scene, along with runner-up last season, Leon Draisaitl, but this race has been led by David Pastrnak for most of the season. The Bruins striker is on his way to 58 goals and is closely followed by Maple Leafs Auston Matthews, who is approaching his first season of 50 goals in his career.

EQUIPMENT PLAYER GOALS
Boston Bruins David Pastrnak 47
Toronto maple leaves Auston Matthews 46
Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin Four. Five
Edmonton Oilers Leon Draisaitl 43
Carolina hurricanes Sebastian Aho 36
Buffalo Sabers Jack eichel 35
Winnipeg jets Kyle Connor 35
New York Rangers Mika Zibanejad 33
Colorado Avalanche Nathan MacKinnon 33
Edmonton Oilers Connor McDavid 32

Who has won the most Rocket Richard trophies?

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin has captured the trophy a record eight times. He could have won his rookie year, but lost to Jonathan Cheechoo of the Sharks by four goals and was a short goal in 2009-10.

Who has won the Richard Rocket Trophy?

SEASON EQUIPMENT PLAYER GOALS
2018-19 Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin 51
2017-18 Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin 49
2016-17 Pittsburgh Penguins Sidney Crosby 44
2015-16 Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin fifty
2014-15 Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin 53
2013-14 Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin 51
2012-13 Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin 32
2011-12 Tampa Bay Lightning Steven Stamkos 60 60
2010-11 Anaheim Ducks Corey perry fifty
2009-10 Pittsburgh Penguins Sidney Crosby 51
Tampa Bay Lightning Steven Stamkos 51
2008-09 Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin 56
2007-08 Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin Sixty-five
2006-07 Tampa Bay Lightning Vincent Lecavalier 52
2005-06 San José Sharks Jonathan Cheechoo 56
2003-04 Columbus Blue Jackets Rick Nash 41
Atlanta Thrashers Ilya Kovalchuk 41
Calgary Flames Jarome Iginla 41
2002-03 Colorado Avalanche Milan Hejduk fifty
2001-02 Calgary Flames Jarome Iginla 52
2000-01 Florida Panthers Pavel Bure 59
1999-00 Florida Panthers Pavel Bure 58
1998-99 Powerful Anaheim Ducks Teemu Selanne 47

