Riverside School counselor arrested for possession and distribution of child pornography – Up News Info Los Angeles

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – A Riverside school counselor was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of owning and disrupting child pornography.

The suspect, Matthew Daniel Johnson, 30, was accused of downloading and distributing child pornography over the Internet by detectives from the Fontana Police Department.

On March 4, 2020, a search warrant was delivered at Johnson's residence in Loma Linda, where detectives confiscated multiple electronic devices.

During their investigation, detectives found evidence related to the downloading and distribution of child pornography. It was reported that many of the images and videos represented were from prepubertal children.

Fontana Police Department detectives discovered that Johnson was a school counselor at La Sierra Academy in Riverside. The detectives then filed a search warrant at La Sierra Academy and discovered more evidence of child exploitation.

The Riverside Police Department has been contacted and is actively conducting follow-up investigations.

Johnson was arrested for possession of child pornography and possession of more than 600 images. He was booked at the West Valley Detention Center.

Anyone with more information about the case was asked to contact Detective Christi Arnold of the Riverside Police Department at (951) 353-7945 or by email at [email protected]