RHONY – Ramona singer reveals she has Lyme disease

Royal Housewives of New York Star Ramona Singer has revealed that he has been diagnosed with Lyme disease. Bravolebrity made the news to his fans in his Instagram story this week with his co-star Dorinda Medley by his side.

In the video clip, Singer shared several supplements he was taking to help fight the disease.

“Thank you Dorinda. Everyone was diagnosed with Lyme disease today and Dorinda swears by this to help me with my immunity, ”said Singer. "So this will be on the way to faster recovery."

Singer is the second star of the Housewives franchise to reveal a diagnosis of Lyme disease. In 2017, ex Royal Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid documented her own struggles in her memoirs Believe me: my battle with the invisible disability of Lyme disease.

During his speech at the 2018 Global Lyme Alliance Gala, Gigi's mother, Bella and Anwar Hadid said that what keeps her awake at night is not her trip, but the trip of her children and other children around the world who do not Get the right treatment you deserve.

"Living in today's world is quite difficult as a healthy child. It's time we all put an end to this. If I die next week, next month, next year, this is the biggest cause I've fought for "Hadid said.

Another great celebrity who recently revealed a diagnosis of Lyme disease is Justin Bieber. The singer responded to criticism about his appearance by explaining that he was not taking methamphetamine, but was struggling with health problems.

Bieber wrote on Instagram that he had been struggling with both Lyme disease and a severe case of chronic monkey, which affected his skin, brain function, energy and health in general. Bieber said it had been a difficult couple of years, but he was getting the right treatment.

According to the Mayo Clinic, ticks transmit Lyme disease and is caused by four species of bacteria in the United States, Europe and Asia. Symptoms include fever, chills, fatigue, headaches, body aches, stiff neck, swollen lymph nodes and an ox-shaped skin rash.

If the disease is not treated, it can cause neurological problems and severe joint pain.

Ramona singer He will return in new episodes of Real Housewives of New York later this year.



