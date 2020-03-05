RHONJ – Joe Giudice presents a new tattoo on his chest to honor the eldest daughter Gia

It is no secret that Royal Housewives of New Jersey The star Joe Giudice loves his four daughters: Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 11, who shares with his wife, Teresa Giudice. Joe is a dad girl from start to finish, and the 47-year-old man recently presented his new chest tattoo on Instagram to honor his eldest daughter.

Giudice published a series of videos to show his new ink, and the first was a clip of the tattoo artist who created the image.

"Very well Gia, I just want you to know that I am doing this because of you. This hurts and I hate it," Juicy Joe said in the first video.

Giudice made it clear how much pain the tattoo caused him to get, but his actions did not match his words. The father of four children looked calm and calm while the tattoo artist worked, and Gia wrote in the comments that the new ink "looks so good."

Fans watched the tattoo closely in the second video as Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody He played in the background with Juicy Joe trying to sing. The new tattoo is the dark silhouette of an eagle flying near a mountain under the head of a larger bird.

"This is all Gia I hope you like it 😘! I got this to symbolize that I will always be my girls 🦅 because it flies higher than any other 🐦. I want to give them strength to ride with wings like eagles, they will always run and not wear out," Joe wrote in the caption

He added that his daughters will always be powerful and brave women, and promised to consider them as a source of strength and a shield against danger. He finished the post writing that he will love his daughters forever and also added numerous hashtags, including #tattoos, #couragetochange, #loveyou, #empowerwoman and #daughters.

Joe Giudice also labeled his four daughters, and Gia wrote in the comments of the second video that he loved his father and hoped he would like his tattoo too. However, fans still have to take a look at the new ink of the college freshman.

The last season of Rhonj Freshly wrapped. But, new episodes of Royal Housewives of New Jersey We will return to Bravo later this year.



