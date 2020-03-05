Report of victims of the Afghan war: March 2020

March 4 Jowzjan Province: two security forces killed

The Taliban attacked two security posts in the Aqcha district, killing a police officer and a member of the pro-government militia.

March 4 Baghlan Province: a murdered policeman

The Taliban attacked a military base in the Bala Dori area of ​​the Second Police District of the city of Pul-i-Kumri, the capital of the province, killing a local police officer and injuring another. According to local authorities, two Taliban members were also killed.

March 4 Zabul Province: two civilians and a policeman killed

Two civilians and a policeman were shot dead by the Taliban in Qalat, the capital of the province.

March 4 Uruzgan Province: nine police officers killed

The Taliban attacked a security post in the niche area of ​​Tarin Kot, the capital of the province, killing nine policemen before the outpost was recaptured with the help of the reinforcement forces.

March 4 Kunduz Province: three dead soldiers

The Taliban attacked a security post in the Bota Kashan village of Imam Sahib district, killing three border security soldiers and injuring two others. The Taliban finally captured the outpost, confiscating all equipment and weapons.

March 4 Kunduz Province: three police officers killed

The Taliban attacked a security post in the Nasiriha village of the city of Kunduz, the capital of the province, killing three local policemen in the confrontation.

March 4 Kunduz Province: 15 dead soldiers

A red Taliban unit equipped with night vision goggles attacked a military base in the third police district of the city of Kunduz, the capital of the province. Fifteen soldiers were killed, all shot in their heads, and another was injured, while only two soldiers survived the attack.